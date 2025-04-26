Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Tsada
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Tsada, Cyprus

villas
38
duplexes
5
3 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Tsada, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 326 m²
This opulently modern villa is situated in the breathtaking setting of the lovely hills of T…
$2,07M
3 bedroom house in Tsada, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
This opulently modern villa is situated in the breathtaking setting of the lovely hills of T…
$1,70M
3 bedroom house in Tsada, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
The key component of this residence's holistic wellness concept is connecting you to nature …
$2,35M
