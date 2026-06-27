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Monthly rent of commercial property in Paphos District, Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
48
Commercial property Delete
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56 properties total found
Office 230 m² in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Office 230 m²
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Area 230 m²
Floor 1
This bright and spacious first-floor office is located in a highly advantageous area of Agio…
$5,677
per month
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 140 m² in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Shop 140 m²
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Spacious ground-floor shop for rent with a total internal area of 140 square meters. (Groun…
$979
per month
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Office 142 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 142 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
For Rent: This spacious ground floor property for rent in Paphos offers 142 m² of internal …
$4,029
per month
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Office 124 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 124 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 124 m²
For rent: Modern office space of 124 m² on the top floor, accessible by elevator. This brigh…
$3,111
per month
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Office 160 m² in Tala, Cyprus
Office 160 m²
Tala, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Available for rent is a spacious, key ready office space in the heart of Pafos, offering a g…
$1,406
per month
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Shop in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office/Shop No. 5 Spanning a total area of 80 sqm, Office/Shop No. 5 offers 40 sqm on the g…
$1,251
per month
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 3 771 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property 3 771 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 3 771 m²
This superb building is designed with a distinctive architectural feature, setting it apart…
$30,980
per month
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Shop 93 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 93 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 93 m²
Space for rent in Paphos center.  The internal area is 58sq.m. ground floor and 35sq.m.mezz…
$1,450
per month
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Warehouse 400 m² in Agia Varvara, Cyprus
Warehouse 400 m²
Agia Varvara, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
For rent: Spacious warehouse in Agia Varvara Pafou, offering 400 square meters of internal s…
$2,886
per month
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Office 500 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 500 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
BRAND NEW AND READY TO MOVE IN - LUXURY OFFICES SPACES TO LET 600m2 total available space…
$17,577
per month
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Office 260 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 260 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
This office is located near the center of Paphos. A well maintained building in central Pap…
$2,954
per month
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Office 277 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 277 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 277 m²
For rent: Modern office space in the heart of Pafos, offering a generous internal area of 27…
$4,033
per month
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Office 95 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 95 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 95 m²
For rent: Spaciours office s pace in the heart of Pafos, offering 95 square meters of intern…
$1,978
per month
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Office 191 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 191 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 191 m²
For rent: modern office space with a total area of 191 m2, conveniently located on the first…
$2,881
per month
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Office 120 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 120 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 120 m²
Prime fully furnished office for rent in the Agios Theodoros area of Paphos — turnkey worksp…
$3,413
per month
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 113 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 113 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 113 m²
For rent: a spacious and functional office located on the top floor of a well-maintained bui…
$2,328
per month
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Office 300 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 300 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
A spacious and fully furnished two-floor office located in the heart of Paphos, designed to …
$7,788
per month
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Office in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Number of floors 9
The development comprises FIVE plots. The initial plot was used for the construction of the …
$31,360
per month
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
A modern, fully renovated 80 sq.m. two-storey office for rent in a prime central location in…
$1,365
per month
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 150 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 150 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 150 m²
Discover a prestigious office space available for rent in an ultra-modern smart building, pe…
$7,605
per month
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Office 300 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 300 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 300 m²
Three-storey office building with parking in the centre of Paphos — Agios Theodoros area. 30…
$8,711
per month
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 2
Premium Office Spaces for Rent in Paphos Discover an exceptional opportunity to establish…
$3,136
per month
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 207 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 207 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 207 m²
For rent: A key-ready office space for rent in Agios Pavlos, offering 207 m² of internal ar…
$3,406
per month
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Office in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 2
Commercial Office in Centre of Paphos • Prime central location with all essential amenities …
$7,383
per month
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 170 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 170 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 170 m²
This office space is located in the centre of Paphos. Introducing a flexible and spacious c…
$4,022
per month
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Office in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 2
Office 202 – 2nd Floor Office is a well-appointed commercial suite located on the 2nd floor …
$4,530
per month
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
A modern three-level office space with a total area of 170 sqm, ideal for businesses seeking…
$2,620
per month
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 280 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 280 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 280 m²
Versatile 280 sqm office space for rent in the Agios Theodoros area of Paphos — ideal for bu…
$5,688
per month
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Office in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Office
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Floor 4
Office for rent — ABC Building, 4th floor Elegant, bright office of 88 m² plus a 33 m² glaze…
$2,323
per month
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 500 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 500 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
BRAND NEW AND READY TO MOVE IN - LUXURY OFFICES SPACES TO LET 600m2 total available space…
$17,577
per month
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Property types in Paphos District

offices
shops

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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