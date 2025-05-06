Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Office

Long-term rent of offices in Paphos District, Cyprus

Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office in Anavargos, Cyprus
Office
Anavargos, Cyprus
Office Space for Rent – 120 sqm This spacious 120 sqm office features 4 well-appointed offi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go