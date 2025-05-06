Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of shops in Paphos District, Cyprus

Paphos Municipality
4
4 properties total found
Shop in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office/Shop No. 5 Spanning a total area of 80 sqm, Office/Shop No. 5 offers 40 sqm on the g…
$1,019
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
This 150 sqm ground floor space offers a versatile layout with air conditioning and a kitche…
$2,038
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 2
Office/Shop 1A Spanning 180 sqm entirely on the ground floor, Office/Shop 1A offers ample s…
$2,831
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 2
Office/Shop 1-3 Covering a total area of 180 sqm, Office/Shop 1-3 includes 40 sqm on the gr…
$2,264
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
