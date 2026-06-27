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Monthly rent of commercial properties with garden in Paphos District, Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
48
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1 property total found
Commercial property 3 771 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property 3 771 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 3 771 m²
This superb building is designed with a distinctive architectural feature, setting it apart…
$30,980
per month
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Property types in Paphos District

offices
shops

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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