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Bungalows with seaview for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

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Peyia
3
Chloraka
8
Koinoteta Chloraka
8
Koinoteta Talas
7
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7 properties total found
Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Kathikas, Cyprus
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Kathikas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
This amazing villa is located in the idyllic village of Kathikas in Paphos, Cyprus. This 5…
$1,50M
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale: This modern, key ready bungalow in beautiful Polis Chrysochous offers the perfect …
$403,313
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
For sale: This charming resale bungalow offers comfortable living in the heart of Tala. With…
$377,962
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale: This modern, key ready bungalow in beautiful Polis Chrysochous offers the perfect …
$403,313
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Introducing a stunning new project in Kissonerga, ideally situated within walking distance t…
$541,591
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Introducing a stunning new project in Kissonerga, ideally situated within walking distance t…
$541,591
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Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Kathikas, Cyprus
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Kathikas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
This amazing villa is located in the idyllic village of Kathikas in Paphos, Cyprus. This 5…
$1,50M
Leave a request

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
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