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Mountain View Bungalows for Sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

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Peyia
3
Chloraka
8
Koinoteta Chloraka
8
Koinoteta Talas
6
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5 properties total found
Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Kathikas, Cyprus
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Kathikas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
This amazing villa is located in the idyllic village of Kathikas in Paphos, Cyprus. This 5…
$1,50M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
For Sale: A Cozy 3-Bedroom Semi-Detached Bungalow in Kallepia Village Nestled in the pic…
$195,827
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
For sale: This charming resale bungalow offers comfortable living in the heart of Tala. With…
$377,962
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Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Kathikas, Cyprus
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Kathikas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
This amazing villa is located in the idyllic village of Kathikas in Paphos, Cyprus. This 5…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
This unique property is a detached bungalow that enjoys unobstructed and panoramic sea views…
$1,59M
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Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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