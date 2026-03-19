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Monthly rent of seaview commercial properties in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

offices
30
shops
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3 properties total found
Office 150 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 150 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 150 m²
Discover a prestigious office space available for rent in an ultra-modern smart building, pe…
$7,635
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office 124 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 124 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 124 m²
For rent: Modern office space of 124 m² on the top floor, accessible by elevator. This brigh…
$3,111
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office 150 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 150 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 150 m²
Discover a prestigious office space available for rent in an ultra-modern smart building, pe…
$7,605
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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