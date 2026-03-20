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Monthly rent of commercial properties with garden in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

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5
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1 property total found
Commercial property 3 771 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property 3 771 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 3 771 m²
This superb building is designed with a distinctive architectural feature, setting it apart…
$30,980
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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Properties features in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

with Sea view
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