Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia Muncipality
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property for sale in Nicosia Muncipality, Cyprus

Nicosia
39
Nicosia
78
Aglangia
13
130 properties total found
Shop 115 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 115 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 115 m²
The property is a vacant room (No. 1) in the Old Town of Nicosia. It is located on the pedes…
$400,506
Leave a request
Commercial property 120 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial property 120 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 120 m²
The asset concerns a mixed-use building and a plot of 78 sq.m. located in the Tripiotis dist…
$846,785
Leave a request
Office 710 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 710 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 710 m²
The property is located in the area of Ayia Omologitis, in Nicosia, about 200 meters south o…
$915,443
Leave a request
Manufacture 800 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Manufacture 800 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 800 m²
The industrial plot of approximately 7,310 sq.m. with an industrial building on the ground f…
$2,45M
Leave a request
Hotel 1 340 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Hotel 1 340 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 340 m²
Number of floors 4
The property consists of a two-star hotel and three adjacent plots in the Old Town of Nicosi…
$4,03M
Leave a request
Commercial property 2 861 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial property 2 861 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 2 861 m²
The property with reference number 1615 is a plot with a three-storey building and parking. …
$14,30M
Leave a request
Office 1 698 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 1 698 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 698 m²
An exceptional investment opportunity is an entire commercial building located in Agios Dome…
$6,55M
Leave a request
Commercial property 1 985 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 985 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 985 m²
This property is located within the administrative boundaries of the municipality of Engomi,…
$2,91M
Leave a request
Office 423 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 423 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 423 m²
Whole-floor office space situated on the 1st floor on Larnacos Avenue, Aglantzia, Nicosia. T…
$405,716
Leave a request
Investment 965 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 965 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 965 m²
A state-of-the-art building  located on the best area of Agios Andreas minutes away from the…
$2,07M
Leave a request
Investment 192 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 192 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 192 m²
This property is a mixed-use building located within Nicosia’s old city walls. The building…
$232,132
Leave a request
Investment 900 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 900 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 18
Area 900 m²
Building near Univeristy The property is ideally situated close to a plethora of amenities …
$3,10M
Leave a request
Investment 6 800 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 6 800 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 6 800 m²
20-level office complex with panoramic views from all floors is now available for sale. The…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 2 000 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial property 2 000 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 7
Area 2 000 m²
Building in an attractive and popular location in Makedonitissa quarter, in Engomi Municipal…
$1,88M
Leave a request
Commercial property 586 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial property 586 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 586 m²
A retail shop and a mixed-use building in Faneromeni.  It consists of a ground floor shop wi…
$451,830
Leave a request
Investment 393 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 393 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 393 m²
This building is located in Onasagorou Streets in city center, this main commercial street h…
$523,115
Leave a request
Shop in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Cyprus
Two shops in Ayios Andreas, Nicosia for sale. The shops are in a very good condition. They a…
$175,686
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 415 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 415 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 415 m²
A shop in Aglantzia, Nicosia. Ιt consists of: -The ground floor of 279sqm comprising of an o…
$779,569
Leave a request
Investment 4 615 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 4 615 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 4 615 m²
The building is in a good condition, located in the center of Nicosia, it consists of two le…
$6,65M
Leave a request
Office 309 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 309 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 309 m²
This high-rise mixed-use building in central Nicosia features a striking design with a metal…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Shop 140 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 140 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 140 m²
A commercial shop is now available for sale in a central area of Nicosia, in Agioi Omologite…
$217,150
Leave a request
Commercial property 331 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial property 331 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 331 m²
A building/shop is available for sale in a great area of Faneromeni. The property is located…
$488,588
Leave a request
Office 163 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 163 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 163 m²
An office space on the 1st floor of a building in Agioi Omologites, on the recently renovate…
$238,865
Leave a request
Investment 5 871 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 5 871 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 5 871 m²
A shopping mall from the 1990s located in the heart of the capital's bustling commercial dis…
Price on request
Leave a request
Investment 1 516 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 1 516 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 516 m²
This new structure comprises five levels and three basements. On the ground floor, we have p…
$4,38M
Leave a request
Investment 990 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 990 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 990 m²
Residential building is now available for sale in Engomi Area. Its location is one of its a…
$3,43M
Leave a request
Office 428 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 428 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 428 m²
This modern building in central Nicosia, situated on the main perimeter road, boasts a uniqu…
$2,62M
Leave a request
Investment 968 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 968 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 968 m²
Residential building located in Engomi, near the University of Nicosia. A superb opportunit…
$3,27M
Leave a request
Investment 559 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 559 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 559 m²
A mixed-use building in Agioi Omologites. It is build within a land area of 722sqm with a ro…
$971,541
Leave a request
Office 422 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 422 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 422 m²
Whole floor office space situated on the third-floor of a mixed-use building and located in …
$323,490
Leave a request

Property types in Nicosia Muncipality

offices
investment properties
shops
Realting.com
Go