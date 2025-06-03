Show property on map Show properties list
Real Estate for Investments in Nicosia Muncipality, Cyprus

Nicosia
20
Nicosia
28
Aglangia
4
50 properties total found
Investment 965 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 965 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 965 m²
A state-of-the-art building  located on the best area of Agios Andreas minutes away from the…
$2,07M
Investment 192 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 192 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 192 m²
This property is a mixed-use building located within Nicosia’s old city walls. The building…
$232,132
Investment 900 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 900 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 18
Area 900 m²
Building near Univeristy The property is ideally situated close to a plethora of amenities …
$3,10M
Investment 6 800 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 6 800 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 6 800 m²
20-level office complex with panoramic views from all floors is now available for sale. The…
Price on request
Investment 393 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 393 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 393 m²
This building is located in Onasagorou Streets in city center, this main commercial street h…
$523,115
Investment 4 615 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 4 615 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 4 615 m²
The building is in a good condition, located in the center of Nicosia, it consists of two le…
$6,65M
Investment 5 871 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 5 871 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 5 871 m²
A shopping mall from the 1990s located in the heart of the capital's bustling commercial dis…
Price on request
Investment 1 516 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 1 516 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 516 m²
This new structure comprises five levels and three basements. On the ground floor, we have p…
$4,38M
Investment 990 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 990 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 990 m²
Residential building is now available for sale in Engomi Area. Its location is one of its a…
$3,43M
Investment 968 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 968 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 968 m²
Residential building located in Engomi, near the University of Nicosia. A superb opportunit…
$3,27M
Investment 559 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 559 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 559 m²
A mixed-use building in Agioi Omologites. It is build within a land area of 722sqm with a ro…
$971,541
Investment 10 000 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 10 000 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 10 000 m²
High-End Office Tower for Sale in Cyprus Capital's Bussines centre! Situated near all head o…
$30,49M
Investment 400 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 400 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 400 m²
Residential building is now available for sale in Engomi Area near University of Nicosia and…
$1,61M
Investment 6 486 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 6 486 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 6 486 m²
A 15-storey building with 2 basements is now available for sale in City center. The design …
Price on request
Investment 390 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 390 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 390 m²
This  is a mixed-use building within Nicosia’s old city walls. The property has a total are…
$316,048
Investment 877 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 877 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 46
Area 877 m²
Six storey building located in Agioi Omologites area close to many  services and amenities s…
$980,840
Investment 2 400 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 2 400 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 2 400 m²
This excellent building is a great opportunity located in the old city very near the new Pla…
$4,14M
Investment 1 222 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 1 222 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 222 m²
Introducing an unparalleled opportunity to own a piece of sophistication in the vibrant hear…
$2,72M
Investment 1 786 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 1 786 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 786 m²
Commercial building located  in Nicosia’s Centre. The property consists of three levels, a …
$2,72M
Investment 3 400 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 3 400 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 3 400 m²
A commercial building and a vacant plot, located in a unique and central location  of Nicosi…
$8,17M
Investment 853 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 853 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 9
Area 853 m²
A four-storey mixed-use building with basement in Agioi Omologites, Nicosia. The building co…
$1,36M
Investment 440 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 440 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Area 440 m²
The building was constructed around 2013 and its level of construction and maintenance is go…
$1,05M
Investment 2 245 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 2 245 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 2 245 m²
This building Located on the highest visibility street of the capital. This building is desi…
Price on request
Investment 600 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 600 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 600 m²
Investment offering. For sale is a complete building (with cleared title deeds) with immedia…
$1,40M
Investment 863 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 863 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 863 m²
Ultimate Prestige commercial  Building located in one of the busiest road of Engomi. It con…
$2,18M
Investment 996 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 996 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 996 m²
In the heart of the capital's business center, a contemporary office complex tailored for pr…
$4,44M
Investment 3 015 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 3 015 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 3 015 m²
The property is a commercial building with a total area of 3.015m² in Engomi, Nicosia. The …
$5,39M
Investment 1 520 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 1 520 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 520 m²
Building in a Prime location of Engomi 300M from European University. Suitable for Student …
$1,63M
Investment 1 204 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 1 204 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 204 m²
A two storey mixed-use building in Aglantzia. It owns a prime location with high visibility …
$2,59M
Investment 2 754 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 2 754 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 2 754 m²
The commercial building  located into Nicosia City Center. The subject area is mainly chara…
$14,77M
