Shops for sale in Nicosia Muncipality, Cyprus

Nicosia
4
Nicosia
14
Aglangia
4
21 property total found
Shop 115 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 115 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 115 m²
The property is a vacant room (No. 1) in the Old Town of Nicosia. It is located on the pedes…
$400,506
Shop in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Cyprus
Two shops in Ayios Andreas, Nicosia for sale. The shops are in a very good condition. They a…
$175,686
Shop 415 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 415 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 415 m²
A shop in Aglantzia, Nicosia. Ιt consists of: -The ground floor of 279sqm comprising of an o…
$779,569
Shop 140 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 140 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 140 m²
A commercial shop is now available for sale in a central area of Nicosia, in Agioi Omologite…
$217,150
Shop 101 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 101 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 101 m²
A shop on the ground floor of the mixed-use building in Agios Andreas, Nicosia.The shop has …
$232,351
Shop 261 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 261 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 261 m²
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.The shop comprises of a 174sqm ground floor…
$390,870
Shop 490 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 490 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 490 m²
Ground floor shop with mezzanine level in a central location in Panagia Quarter, in Nicosia …
$412,585
Shop in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Cyprus
470 sq.m. Versatile Showroom for Sale in Pallouriotissa, Nicosia Discover an incredible inv…
$498,720
Leave a request
Shop 264 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 264 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 264 m²
Corner shop with basement of a total area of 264 sqm located on the left side of the buildin…
$309,439
Shop 375 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 375 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 375 m²
Prime location at Agioi Omologites, Nicosia. Total area: 375m² Exclusive use of two covered…
$770,883
Shop 386 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 386 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 386 m²
A commercial shop in Agioi Omologites, Nicosia. Total area 386 m² Exclusive right of use of…
$1,79M
Shop 310 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 310 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 310 m²
The spacious shops on the ground level with their double height glass windows are perfect sh…
$2,17M
Shop 55 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 55 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 55 m²
? Discover a Unique Listed Opportunity in Old Nicosia! ? ? This prime location is not just …
$196,168
Shop 67 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 67 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 67 m²
Shop for sale under construction in Deryneia - Famagusta province. The store consists of 60 …
$119,411
Shop 204 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 204 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 204 m²
Floor 1
The office in an iconic location with excellent visibility on Larnacas Avenue is located on …
$303,240
Shop 525 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 525 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 525 m²
A commercial space formerly used as a restaurant in Makedonitissa, Nicosia. It comprises of …
$546,449
Shop 251 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 251 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 251 m²
A corner retail unit located in Agioi Omologites, in the heart of Nicosia commercial center.…
$854,707
Shop 184 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 184 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 184 m²
Elegant project is located in City Center, Nicosia. 13-story building consists of shops and …
$410,097
Shop 247 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 247 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 247 m²
Commercial unit in Agioi Omologites, in the heart on Nicosia commercial center. The property…
$892,574
Shop 371 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 371 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 371 m²
A commercial shop in Agioi Omologites, Nicosia. Total area 371 m² Exclusive right of use of…
$1,72M
Shop 115 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 115 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 115 m²
A vacant shop in Nicosia Old Town. The shop has a covered area of 115 sq.m. and a frontage o…
$400,950
