Offices for sale in Nicosia Muncipality, Cyprus

38 properties total found
Office 710 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 710 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 710 m²
The property is located in the area of Ayia Omologitis, in Nicosia, about 200 meters south o…
$915,443
Office 1 698 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 1 698 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 698 m²
An exceptional investment opportunity is an entire commercial building located in Agios Dome…
$6,55M
Office 423 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 423 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 423 m²
Whole-floor office space situated on the 1st floor on Larnacos Avenue, Aglantzia, Nicosia. T…
$405,716
Office 309 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 309 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 309 m²
This high-rise mixed-use building in central Nicosia features a striking design with a metal…
$1,63M
Office 163 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 163 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 163 m²
An office space on the 1st floor of a building in Agioi Omologites, on the recently renovate…
$238,865
Office 428 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 428 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 428 m²
This modern building in central Nicosia, situated on the main perimeter road, boasts a uniqu…
$2,62M
Office 422 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 422 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 422 m²
Whole floor office space situated on the third-floor of a mixed-use building and located in …
$323,490
Office 416 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 416 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 416 m²
Well organized big office(flat) is located in the central location in Engomi and close to al…
$948,145
Office 572 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 572 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 572 m²
This modern building in central Nicosia, located on the main perimeter road, features a uniq…
$4,36M
Office 185 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 185 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 185 m²
This is a spacious shop/office on the ground floor of nice building in Engomi, Nicosia. It …
$708,384
Office 427 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 427 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 427 m²
A Prime location Office is now available for sale in Agioi Omologites area - Nicosia close t…
$817,367
Office 8 984 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 8 984 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 8 984 m²
An Excellent  Commercial Building for sale in Nicosia with existing long term period AAA ten…
Price on request
Office 249 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 249 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 249 m²
Office on the most popular street in the Nicosia is now available for Sale in City Center. I…
$568,092
Office 1 600 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 1 600 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 600 m²
This commercial building Offices is located in one of the most  central privileged area of N…
$7,76M
Office 372 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 372 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 372 m²
Luxurious, Architect Designed Magnificence Office located in the Central of Nicosia , Makari…
$839,163
Office 76 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 76 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 76 m²
A modern office is now available for sale in the most busy avenue of Engomi close to all ame…
$190,719
Office 122 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 122 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 122 m²
A 122 m2 commercial office is now available for sale in a central area of Nicosia. It consis…
$270,352
Office 175 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 175 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 175 m²
This new office can be branded to a tenant's requirements.. The asset is located  in the ci…
$1,04M
Office 1 200 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 1 200 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 200 m²
Prime location excellent Views Finest Quality The Location The Nicosia Forum is situated at …
$2,39M
Office 1 229 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 1 229 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 229 m²
The property refers to offices on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th floors and office No. 4 on the first flo…
$2,77M
Office 152 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 152 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 152 m²
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
$482,236
Office 3 500 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 3 500 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 3 500 m²
A Luxury Commercial Building for sale in city center with existing 3A tenant. The building …
Price on request
Office 418 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 418 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 418 m²
Full renovated office located in a prime location of Nicosia close to all amenities. ► Very…
$1,09M
Office 127 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 127 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 127 m²
Fully renovated office space in Agioi Omologites. It consist of a total 127m2 covered areas …
$380,013
Office 370 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 370 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 370 m²
The object in question is an industrial building with a basement located in the Kaymakli dis…
$492,051
Office 535 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 535 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 535 m²
Located on the main perimeter road in central Nicosia, this modern building showcases a dist…
$3,27M
Office 992 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 992 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 992 m²
This Business Center is in city center of Nicosia,  the main financial center of Cyprus. Wit…
$4,44M
Office 200 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 200 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 200 m²
The office is situated at Nicosia- Aglantzia area, facing Larnakas Avenue. It’s near city ce…
$423,443
Office 223 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 223 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 223 m²
A 7-story building situated in the city center. The building comprises of seven floors of of…
$785,983
Office 365 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 365 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 365 m²
A 7-story building situated in the city center. The building comprises of seven floors of of…
$1,05M
