  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. High-rise beachfront residence with swimming pools and a business center, Mouttagiaka, Cyprus

High-rise beachfront residence with swimming pools and a business center, Mouttagiaka, Cyprus

koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
from
€1,39M
;
18
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.

The residence features around-the-clock concierge service and video surveillance, landscaped gardens, three outdoor swimming pools for children and adults, a barbecue area and a kids' playground, a restaurant, a cafe and a boutique, two tennis and one basketball courts, a parking, a business center.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Air conditioning
  • Parquet in the bedrooms
  • "Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Access to the highway - 3 minutes
  • Larnaca Airport - 40 minutes
  • Paphos Airport - 45 minutes
  • Troodos Mountains - 50 minutes
New building location
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence in a prestigious area of Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€385,000
Residential complex Luxury residence at 400 meters from the beach, Tsada, Paphos, Cyprus
Tsada, Cyprus
from
€1,10M
Residential complex Low-rise residence near the beach, Livadia, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€275,000
Residential complex Modern residence with a parking in a prestigious area, near the center of Nicosia, Cyprus
Strovolos, Cyprus
from
€162,000
Residential complex Apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Paphos, ID-452 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€649,000
You are viewing
High-rise beachfront residence with swimming pools and a business center, Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
from
€1,39M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New apartment with 2 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort, ID-MA12 | Taysmond property sales in Cyprus
Residential complex New apartment with 2 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort, ID-MA12 | Taysmond property sales in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€489,500
The luxurious Dionysus Greens apartments offer a premium living experience in the heart of Aphrodite Hills Resort. With an emphasis on spacious living spaces, these apartments boast a range of features and finishes that are sure to impress. Each of the 3-storey buildings houses just 6 homes, providing a sense of privacy and exclusivity. The interiors of these homes are designed with sophistication and style in mind, offering the ultimate in luxury living. The large reception rooms and bedrooms are well-appointed and feature the finest Italian-style kitchen units, complete with top-of-the-line appliances. The lavish Crema Royal Marble bathrooms are a true testament to the attention to detail that has gone into the design of these homes, while the beautiful marble or parquet flooring throughout, combined with the concealed dual air conditioning/heating system, ensures a comfortable living environment all year round. Ground floor apartments are surrounded by picturesque gardens, while those on the upper levels enjoy spacious balconies with breathtaking views over the large free-form communal swimming pool, Golf Academy and the Mediterranean Sea. Apartment owners and their guests will have exclusive access to the beautifully landscaped gardens and the inviting swimming pool, which provide a serene and tranquil oasis within the bustling resort. With a prime location right next to the PGA National Cyprus Golf Course and within walking distance to a range of amenities and facilities, including the Tennis and Football Academies, Retreat Spa, bars, restaurants and shops, Dionysus Greens is the epitome of a Mediterranean lifestyle. Whether you're looking to reside here permanently or seeking a holiday home, these apartments are sure to exceed your expectations and offer the ultimate in luxurious living. Price is net of VAT.
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a parking, Limassol, Cyprus
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a parking, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€220,000
Agency: TRANIO
A contemporary project located in the city of Limassol, it is comprised of 15 stylish apartments across 3 floors, epitomized by extraordinary design elements, stylish interiors, and functional, high-quality finishes. Each apartment offers a beautifully unique living space that encapsulates the needs and requirements of today’s most discerning modern resident. Exceptional interior planning has perfectly leveraged space, glass, light and craftsmanship, adding beautiful ambience to every residence. The price of the apartment includes a parking space and storage room. Features of the flats floors - ceramic tiles aluminium window frames sliding wardrobes Infrastructure Residence is conveniently located nearby must-have amenities suited to urban living, including access to a main road for easy travel in and out the city. Amenities includes schools, supermarkets, My Mall Limassol, and more, all within walking distance. Complex is in close vicinity to Limassol Port, Limassol Marina, and the historic center of the city, offering an unparalleled level of convenience to families or working professionals. It is also just a few minutes’ drive away from some of most iconic landmarks like: The extravagant City of Dreams Mediterranean, Europe’s first integrated resort. This uber luxury offering features first grand casino, 500 exquisite rooms and suites, an outstanding expo center and adventure park. Also nearby are the incredibly popular Fasouri Waterpark. As well as the new 18-hole Course is set on 6404 m2 of beautiful natural landscape characterized by unique Mediterranean flora and surging greens. Location and nearby infrastructure Cosmopolitan Limassol is the island’s second largest city and lies on Akrotiri Bay on the south coast of Cyprus. Limassol is a world-renowned destination, full of character and eclectic history that radiates outward across the city. The region has established itself as a sought-after business jurisdiction attracting to it global multinational corporations, technology companies, commercial enterprises, and banks. For travelers looking for a grittier vacation that is more than just beaches and sun, Limassol delivers a distinct historical experience, with a multitude of iconic archaeological landmarks and ancient settlements to explore. Limassol is also home to glamourous hotels, buzzing cafes, bars and restaurants, modern designer boutiques carrying global couture brands, and a luxurious marina. The city has some of the liveliest nightlife on the island, and an abundance of activities during the day complete with sailing, water sports, cycling, off-road adventuring, hiking, wine tasting, and the discovery of 6000 years of human history.
Residential complex Complex of villas close to beaches and places of interest, Tsada, Cyprus
Residential complex Complex of villas close to beaches and places of interest, Tsada, Cyprus
Tsada, Cyprus
from
€2,70M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with swimming pools and parking spaces. The residence features a club. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on a hill, close to all necessary infrastructure and an 18-hole golf course, 10 minutes drive from the center of Paphos. Nearest beach - 15 minutes Archeological sites - 18 minutes Harbour and promenade - 18 minutes Shopping mall - 15 minutes Old town - 12 minutes Highway - 10 minutes International airport - 25 minutes
Realting.com
Go