  2. Cyprus
  New residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious and quiet area, 500 meters from the beach, Limassol, Cyprus

New residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious and quiet area, 500 meters from the beach, Limassol, Cyprus

Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
€2,26M
20
About the complex

We offer functional apartments and penthouses with a panoramic view of the sea. The penthouses have private swimming pools on the roof-top terraces.

The residence features a swimming pool, a sauna, a gym, a covered parking.

Completion - February, 2025.

  • Air conditioning
  • Security entrance door
  • Video intercom
  • High-quality sanitary ware by European brands
  • Aluminium windows
  • Premium kitchen cabinetry and wardrobes by European brands
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in a prestigious area, in the center of the tourist area of Limassol, where life is in full swing, there are the best shops and an endless number of upscale restaurants. Dasoudi beach with its eucalyptus park - 500 meters.

Germasogeia, Cyprus

