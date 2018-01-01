New residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious and quiet area, 500 meters from the beach, Limassol, Cyprus

We offer functional apartments and penthouses with a panoramic view of the sea. The penthouses have private swimming pools on the roof-top terraces.

The residence features a swimming pool, a sauna, a gym, a covered parking.

Completion - February, 2025.

Air conditioning

Security entrance door

Video intercom

High-quality sanitary ware by European brands

Aluminium windows

Premium kitchen cabinetry and wardrobes by European brands

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in a prestigious area, in the center of the tourist area of Limassol, where life is in full swing, there are the best shops and an endless number of upscale restaurants. Dasoudi beach with its eucalyptus park - 500 meters.