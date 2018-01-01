  1. Realting.com
Modern residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a picturesque area, limassol, Cyprus

koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
from
€560,000
About the complex

We offer spacious apartments and luxury penthouses with functional layouts.

The penthouses have private roof-top terraces.

The residence with a panoramic view of the sea and the hills features a swimming pool.

Completion - November, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Laminated flooring
  • Tile floors in the bathrooms
  • Security entrance doors
  • High-quality sanitary ware by famous European brands
  • Aluminium windows
  • Premium kitchen cabinetry and wardrobes by European manufacturers
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the most popular areas of Limassol.

  • 5-star hotel - 2 minutes
  • Sea - 1.6 km
New building location
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

