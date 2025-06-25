Business center In Paphos

  1. Realting.com
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

About the complex

We are proud to introduce the new Business Centre in Paphos — a Class A, energy-efficient commercial building located in a prime business area, just 40 minutes from Limassol and minutes from the city centre. Featuring modern architecture, underfloor heating, VRF air-conditioning, flexible office layouts, and spacious conference rooms with covered verandas, it offers an ideal workspace for companies and investors. Surrounded by banks, restaurants, and government services, this prestigious centre is available for purchase as half floor, full floor, or the entire building. Contact us for details and viewing.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Commercial property
Area, m² 698.0
Price per m², USD 5,342
Apartment price, USD 3,73M
Apartments Office
Area, m² 349.0 – 2 094.0
Price per m², USD 5,008 – 5,120
Apartment price, USD 1,75M – 10,72M

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

