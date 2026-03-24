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3 properties total found
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
For sale: a stunning off-plan maisonette located in the charming village of Tremithousa. Thi…
$288,613
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Beautifully finished and modern in style, this two bedroom townhouse features an open plan l…
$438,692
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
For sale is a modern maisonette in the desirable area of Tremithousa. This off-plan property…
$288,613
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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