Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Limassol
  5. Apartments

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Trachoni
6
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses with swimming pools in the large Limassol Greens residence with a golf course and…
€575,000

Property types in Limassol

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Limassol, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir