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Bungalows for long term rent in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

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1 property total found
3 bedroom bungalow in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom bungalow
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
This beautifully presented 3-bedroom furnished bungalow is located in the sought-after Pyrgo…
$2,967
per month
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