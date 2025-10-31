Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Monthly rent of mountain view flats and apartments in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

penthouses
11
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located just north of the highway in a quiet central suburb, this spacious property, with an…
$3,077
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

with Garden
with Sea view