Monthly rent of flats and apartments with garden in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

Apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
Apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 571 m²
For rent is a modern commercial building with a total internal space of 1,571 square meters,…
$63,867
per month
5 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
5 Bedroom detached house for rent in a beautiful private location of Mesa Gitonia.  Just 5 m…
$8,128
per month
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
For rent in Zakaki, this spacious and modern detached house offers comfort and convenience. …
$5,806
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
One bedroom penthouse located in Neapoli, walking distance to the beach is available. Inter…
$2,439
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
This lovely 2-bedroom apartment in the heart of Agios Athanasios - Tourist Area is now avail…
$1,974
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
A seafront three-bedroom apartment in the high-rise project, located in Neapolis area of Lim…
$8,128
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Charming three-bedroom residence is available fully furnished in a peaceful residential are…
$3,251
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Lovely three bedroom house in Zakaki area in Limassol for rent, built in two level.  It has …
$2,903
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Brand new two bedroom apartment with roof garden located in Mesa Geitonia is available now. …
$2,903
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Bright living room with large corner sofa and 55” Smart TV Fully equipped kitchen with gran…
$2,555
per month
Apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
Apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 522 m²
New Office Building with Roof Garden and parking opposite the Old Port / Limassol Marina Are…
$17,418
per month
