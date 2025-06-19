Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Lakatameia Municipality, Cyprus

House in Tseri, Cyprus
House
Tseri, Cyprus
Area 250 m²
A contemporary two-story residence in Tseri, Nicosia, boasts a swimming pool. The lower leve…
$408,683
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Four bedroom under construction luxury detached villa for sale in Protaras - Famagusta provi…
$489,919
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tseri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tseri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
Four bedroom house in a quiet and attractive location of Tseri area.  The property is situat…
$498,951
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tseri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tseri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
This is a luxury villa for sale located in a quite neighborhood in Tseri. The Villa is buil…
$776,145
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
A beautiful Three bedroom detached house in Lakatamia-Anthoupoli area. This luxury property …
$654,180
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tseri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tseri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 600 m²
The villa located  on a hill at Tseri municipality. The ground floor comprises of a kitchen…
$4,44M
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
Three bedroom resale detached house for sale in Pernera - Famagusta province. The house cons…
$290,287
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Tseri, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Tseri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Contemporary five bedroom house located in Tseri close to many amenities and services. The …
$566,707
Leave a request

