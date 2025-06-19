Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Lakatameia Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Lakatameia Municipality, Cyprus

Lakatameia
77
Tseri
8
41 property total found
Cottage 2 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Cottage 2 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Two bedroom semidetached resale house for sale in Liopetri - Famagusta province. The house c…
$138,562
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Tseri, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Tseri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
? Your Beautiful Property Awaits! ? ? Tranquility Meets Urban Living ? Escape the hustle a…
$282,264
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
This  house is located in Lakatamia area  near Strakka Taver with plenthora of anemities lik…
$544,911
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Fasoula - Limassol province, w…
$299,950
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 200 sq.m. covered interio…
$495,399
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 197 m²
For sale under construction a semidetached three bedroom house in Aglantzia - Nicosia provin…
$328,381
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Livadia - Larnaca district…
$288,285
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 189 m²
$323,406
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provinc…
$300,296
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Krasa - Larnaca district, …
$289,952
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Four bedroom under construction luxury detached villa for sale in Protaras - Famagusta provi…
$489,919
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale a detached house of four bedrooms in modern line in Latsia - Nicosia province, with…
$299,950
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 198 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in New Port area - Limassol provin…
$330,326
Leave a request
Cottage 2 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Cottage 2 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
Two-storey semi-detached unfinished two-bedroom house with basement for sale, in a quiet and…
$166,164
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 178 m²
For sale under construction a detached corner house of three bedrooms in Palodia - Limassol …
$323,406
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tseri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tseri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
Four bedroom house in a quiet and attractive location of Tseri area.  The property is situat…
$498,951
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
Semi-independent, luxurious three-bedroom mansion for sale in Polemidia - Limassol province,…
$490,445
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Livadia - Larnaca district…
$287,952
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tseri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tseri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
This is a luxury villa for sale located in a quite neighborhood in Tseri. The Villa is buil…
$776,145
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
This luxurious villa, located on the outskirts of Nicosia, offers easy access to the highway…
$642,995
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Four bedroom detached villa in lakatamia close to all amenities. It consists of a living roo…
$554,389
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Krasa - Larnaca district, …
$290,287
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Amazing property in the beautiful area of STELMEK, Nicosia. A Uniquely combining luxury ass…
$430,480
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 670 m²
Luxurious property located in a beautiful area of Archangelos close to all amenities and ser…
$1,42M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
A beautiful Three bedroom detached house in Lakatamia-Anthoupoli area. This luxury property …
$654,180
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house, in Konia - Paphos province, with…
$327,824
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Three Bedroom Detached property For Sale in Lakatamia next to green area. Situated in a well…
$272,456
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tseri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tseri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 600 m²
The villa located  on a hill at Tseri municipality. The ground floor comprises of a kitchen…
$4,44M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
This Modern property is located in Archagelos area close to all amenities and services. The…
$937,247
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
For sale a new detached three bedroom house in Ipsoupoli - Limassol province, with 168 sq.m.…
$282,073
Leave a request

