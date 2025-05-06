Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments Terraced for sale in Koinoteta Talas, Cyprus

8 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence with a panoramic view close to a golf course, Tala, Paphos, Cyprus We offer apart…
$168,705
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kamares, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kamares, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant close to a golf course, Kamares, Cyprus We …
$608,566
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools ina picturesque area, Tala, Cyprus We o…
$1,72M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Tala, Cyprus We offer a villa with a swimm…
$927,141
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Kamares, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Kamares, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with panoramic views, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with swimming pools, parking sp…
$780,213
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with a panoramic view close to the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyprus We offer two-store…
$763,311
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas close to Paphos, Tala, Cyprus Location and nearby infrastructure Tala…
$924,317
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
New villas with swimming pools close to a beach, Tala, Cyprus We offer villas with infinity…
$2,05M
Leave a request

Properties features in Koinoteta Talas, Cyprus

