Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Phoinikarion
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Koinoteta Phoinikarion, Cyprus

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Foinikaria, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 468 m²
This amazing villa is located in Finikaria, Limassol and is a sample of modern architecture.…
$2,96M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Phoinikarion, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go