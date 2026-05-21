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Monthly rent of houses with garden in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus

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4 bedroom house in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this elegant fully furnished 4-bedroom villa located in…
$9,290
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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