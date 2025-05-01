Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments Pool for sale in Koinoteta Mones Lemesou, Cyprus

1 property total found
3 room apartment in Moni, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 187 m²
$875,855
Properties features in Koinoteta Mones Lemesou, Cyprus

