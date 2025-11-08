Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Koinoteta Mones Lemesou, Cyprus

5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
For sale modern detached house in the serene area of Moni, Limassol. This new ( no vat) prop…
$390,139
3 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 151 m²
Introducing a new development located in the tranquil Moni Village, Limassol. This project…
$494,867
2 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Available two bedroom house located in Moni Village, Limassol. The house is a part of a pri…
$345,256
2 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Available two bedroom house located in Moni Village, Limassol. The house is a part of a pri…
$348,363
3 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 151 m²
Introducing a new development located in the tranquil Moni Village, Limassol. This project…
$499,320
Properties features in Koinoteta Mones Lemesou, Cyprus

