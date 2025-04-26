Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Koinoteta Kissonergas, Cyprus

Villa 3 rooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia hekla - Famagusta …
$472,466
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Allows the investment permanent residence the location of the Amber Homes in   the kisserg…
$518,533
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia Thekla - Famagusta…
$472,466
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 6 rooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 349 m²
Six bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province, …
$2,13M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Allows the investment permanent residence the location of the Amber Homes in   the kisserg…
$420,285
Leave a request
