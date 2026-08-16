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Сommercial property for sale in Koinoteta Kissonergas, Cyprus

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4 properties total found
Hotel 2 000 m² in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Hotel 2 000 m²
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Situated in one of the most picturesque and historic areas of Paphos, Cyprus, our hotel apar…
$4,43M
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Commercial property 257 m² in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Commercial property 257 m²
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 257 m²
3 Apartments on One Plot in Kissonerga, Paphos – Title Deeds Ready A rare investment opport…
$599,408
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Other 2 000 m² in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Other 2 000 m²
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Area 2 000 m²
This well-presented hotel apartment is situated in a tranquil location in the village of Kis…
$4,50M
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Revenue house 1 381 m² in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Revenue house 1 381 m²
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Area 1 381 m²
The complex of apartments, maisonettes and villas, located in the small coastal village of K…
$5,23M
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