Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Monthly rent of seaview villas in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
6 bedroom villa in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
6 bedroom villa
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Welcome to this exquisite modern home, a three-level architectural marvel with breathtaking …
$15,987
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom villa in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Situated in a quiet residential area of Agios Tychonas, this beautifully renovated three-lev…
$11,419
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

with Garden
with Mountain view
Realting.com
Go