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Monthly rent of mountain view villas in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
5 bedroom villa in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
This well appointed property is ideal for a large family and pet friendly. Excellent conditi…
$9,135
per month
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6 bedroom villa in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
6 bedroom villa
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Welcome to this exquisite modern home, a three-level architectural marvel with breathtaking …
$15,987
per month
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Properties features in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

with Garden
with Sea view
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