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Monthly rent of villas with garden in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

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5 bedroom villa in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
This exceptional 5-bedroom villa is thoughtfully designed over three spacious floors, offeri…
$6,907
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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