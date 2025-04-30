Show property on map Show properties list
Сommercial property for sale in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

97 properties total found
Office 170 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office 170 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 170 m²
Floor 3
business center a building being designed on a concept of a mixture of prime offices. Confer…
$1,98M
Office 356 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 356 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 356 m²
An Office Tower centrally located, with quick access to the highway and a 1-minute drive fro…
$2,43M
Office 420 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 420 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 420 m²
Luxury ready office in Prime Location in Linopetra area, Limassol with easy access to the Hi…
$2,07M
Commercial property in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial property
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Floor 4/4
Building with 20 apartment New project on the market. А stunning residential community that…
$7,86M
Office 288 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 288 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 288 m²
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
$1,71M
Commercial property 356 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Commercial property 356 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 356 m²
An Office Tower centrally located, with quick access to the highway and a 1-minute drive fro…
$2,59M
Commercial property 1 806 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 806 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 1 806 m²
This commercial building occupies a prominent and attractive position and benefits from high…
$7,60M
Investment 455 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Investment 455 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 10
Area 455 m²
This upcoming residential development consists of a three floor building with a total of six…
$2,17M
Investment 1 283 m² in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Investment 1 283 m²
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Area 1 283 m²
Introducing an exquisite luxury residential project in Agios Tychonas, Limassol, featuring 1…
$467,477
Investment 1 068 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 1 068 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 1 068 m²
Residential development, combining a block of 11 apartments, situated in an affluent family …
$265,197
Investment 3 622 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 3 622 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 3 622 m²
This property is located in the prestige area of Agios Athanasios.  This great structure bui…
$3,91M
Shop 115 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 115 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
A project meticulously designed for a professional environment with outstanding contemporary…
$670,692
Commercial property 192 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Commercial property 192 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Commercial Building for Sale in Agios Nikolaos Area Ground floor: 1 shop Upper floor: 3-bed…
$331,539
Investment 307 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 307 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 307 m²
The building is situated in one of the most popular and prestigious streets for offices and …
$2,08M
Office 287 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 287 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 287 m²
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
$1,76M
Commercial property in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial property
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Floor 3
A residential building in Potamos Germasogeias, Limassol, with 22 studios (plus 3 extra room…
$4,28M
Commercial property 1 319 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 319 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 20
Area 1 319 m²
The building has 25 parking spaces. It is located next to the Linopetra roundabout, between …
$3,79M
Investment 1 000 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Investment 1 000 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Area 1 000 m²
In Saint Nicolas Area right in the center of a fast growing, vibrant and cosmopolitan city t…
$8,87M
Office 356 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 356 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 356 m²
An Office Tower centrally located, with quick access to the highway and a 1-minute drive fro…
$2,74M
Office 232 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 232 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 232 m²
Three bedroom penthouse or for office area is situated in Linopetra with easy access to the …
$1,88M
Office 287 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 287 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 287 m²
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
$1,60M
Investment 513 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 513 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 513 m²
Welcome to an exclusive residential project located in the beautiful elevated area of Agios …
$288,140
Investment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Investment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Gives to the investor an excellent opportunity for implementation of the project: "An apartm…
$6,51M
Commercial property in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Commercial property
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
A new office building comprising shops and offices situated on Kolonakiou Street. The buildi…
$2,63M
Commercial property in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial property
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Investment building and all land (not Share) in Germasogeia Tourist area New building & Lan…
$1,97M
Investment 464 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 464 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 464 m²
The offices are in Agios Athanasios, in the east part of Limassol, with excellent access to …
$2,51M
Warehouse 600 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Warehouse 600 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 600 m²
A spacious warehouse located in the industrial area of Agios Athanasios, Limassol. This prop…
$1,96M
Warehouse 7 500 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Warehouse 7 500 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 7 500 m²
7.500m2 covered area of an industrial warehouse / Factory use, in Agios Athanasios industria…
$10,86M
Investment 910 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 910 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 910 m²
The offices are in Linopetra, in the east part of Limassol, with excellent access to the hig…
$5,09M
Commercial property in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial property
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Floor 4/4
Building with 20 apartment New project on the market. А stunning residential community that…
$6,81M
