  2. Cyprus
  3. East Limassol Municiplaity
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

Demos Agiou Athanasiou
4
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
4
9 properties total found
Shop 215 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Shop 215 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Area 215 m²
For sale shop restaurant with license for restaurant-coffee shop, on the ground floor in pri…
$868,600
Shop 174 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Shop 174 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 174 m²
Floor 2
Explore this exceptional retail opportunity featuring a spacious 174m² ground floor area, co…
$1,13M
Shop 39 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 39 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 39 m²
A new project is located in Agios Athanasios, Limassol. The project consists of 4 apartments…
$276,788
Shop 44 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Shop 44 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Area 44 m²
Exclusive shop faced on the main road  in city center ,  a modern commercial building comple…
$423,443
Shop 100 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Shop 100 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Area 100 m²
Two Shops connected into a large one On the main avenue Two Parking spaces in the Basement G…
$822,999
Shop 150 m² in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Shop 150 m²
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Area 150 m²
Beautiful Ready Modern Restaurant/Bar on a  PRIME KEY LOCATION !! Modern Design Total area:…
$1,63M
Shop 228 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 228 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 3
A project meticulously designed for a professional environment with outstanding contemporary…
$1,38M
Shop 115 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 115 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
A project meticulously designed for a professional environment with outstanding contemporary…
$691,803
Shop 154 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 154 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 154 m²
Shop for sale on a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding contem…
$1,26M
Property types in East Limassol Municiplaity

сommercial property
offices
investment properties
warehouses
