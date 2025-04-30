Show property on map Show properties list
Real Estate for Investments in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

23 properties total found
Investment 455 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Investment 455 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 10
Area 455 m²
This upcoming residential development consists of a three floor building with a total of six…
$2,17M
$2,17M
Investment 1 283 m² in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Investment 1 283 m²
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Area 1 283 m²
Introducing an exquisite luxury residential project in Agios Tychonas, Limassol, featuring 1…
$467,477
$467,477
Investment 1 068 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 1 068 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 1 068 m²
Residential development, combining a block of 11 apartments, situated in an affluent family …
$265,197
$265,197
Investment 3 622 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 3 622 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 3 622 m²
This property is located in the prestige area of Agios Athanasios.  This great structure bui…
$3,91M
$3,91M
Investment 307 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 307 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 307 m²
The building is situated in one of the most popular and prestigious streets for offices and …
$2,08M
$2,08M
Investment 1 000 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Investment 1 000 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Area 1 000 m²
In Saint Nicolas Area right in the center of a fast growing, vibrant and cosmopolitan city t…
$8,87M
$8,87M
Investment 513 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 513 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 513 m²
Welcome to an exclusive residential project located in the beautiful elevated area of Agios …
$288,140
$288,140
Investment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Investment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Gives to the investor an excellent opportunity for implementation of the project: "An apartm…
$6,51M
$6,51M
Investment 464 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 464 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 464 m²
The offices are in Agios Athanasios, in the east part of Limassol, with excellent access to …
$2,51M
$2,51M
Investment 910 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 910 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 910 m²
The offices are in Linopetra, in the east part of Limassol, with excellent access to the hig…
$5,09M
$5,09M
Investment 5 300 m² in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Investment 5 300 m²
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Area 5 300 m²
Exclusive gated community surrounded by lush greenery, offering modern amenities for a balan…
$3,83M
$3,83M
Investment 320 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Investment 320 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Area 320 m²
Recently renovated office located in the heart of Limassol and very close the Seafront. The …
$1,63M
$1,63M
Investment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Just outside the center of Limassol, the hillside residential suburb of Ayios Athanasios ran…
$2,69M
$2,69M
Investment 6 576 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 6 576 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 6 576 m²
The Business Center is in Agiou Athanasiou Avenue, a very commercialized area of Limassol, t…
$36,92M
$36,92M
Investment 825 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 825 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 825 m²
COMING SOON
$260,484
$260,484
Investment 337 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 337 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 337 m²
Just outside the center of Limassol, the hillside residential suburb of Ayios Athanasios ran…
$2,66M
$2,66M
Investment 280 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Investment 280 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Area 280 m²
Luxury office on quiet area of Agios Nikolaos - City center - close to all amenities. Descri…
$1,03M
$1,03M
Investment 924 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 924 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 5
Area 924 m²
Commercial office floor 924m2  The offices are located on one of the most popular commercial…
$5,43M
$5,43M
Investment 600 m² in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Investment 600 m²
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 10
Area 600 m²
5 luxury villas available for sale all together. Advantage Located in Agios Tychonas, with …
$2,71M
$2,71M
Investment 1 600 m² in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Investment 1 600 m²
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 30
Bathrooms count 30
Area 1 600 m²
The plot is situated within walking distance from the beach, in one of the most tranquil and…
$3,26M
$3,26M
Investment 480 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 480 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 480 m²
New building is for sale in Linopetra area, Limassol District. The building consists of two …
$2,82M
$2,82M
Investment 847 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Investment 847 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 15
Area 847 m²
Situated on a 585m2 site in Agios Nikolaos, Limassol, the property is in an excellent locati…
$2,93M
$2,93M
Investment 760 m² in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Investment 760 m²
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Area 760 m²
Unique spacious 5 bedroom villa in the prestigious area of Amathounta with panoramic views o…
$6,11M
$6,11M

Property types in East Limassol Municiplaity

сommercial property
offices
warehouses
shops
