Offices for sale in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

Office 240 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Office 240 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Area 240 m²
Very Nice office on a very nice commercial building, located on Agios Nikolaos area. This of…
$868,600
Office 138 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office 138 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 138 m²
Floor 2/3
Nestled in the vibrant heart of the Paniotis Area within Germasogia Municipality, Limassol, …
$1,24M
Office 232 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 232 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 232 m²
Floor 3/3
A project meticulously designed for a professional environment with outstanding contemporary…
$1,75M
Office 226 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 226 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 226 m²
Floor 2/3
A project meticulously designed for a professional environment with outstanding contemporary…
$1,76M
Office 265 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Office 265 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Area 265 m²
Two offices located on the 2nd floor in the prime location of Limassol. The area pleases the…
$1,06M
Office 1 334 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office 1 334 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 1 334 m²
business center a building being designed on a concept of a mixture of prime offices. Confer…
$7,70M
Office 420 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 420 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 420 m²
The property under study lies on Ayios Athanasios avenue and forms part of Toumazis Linopetr…
$2,21M
Office 203 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Office 203 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Area 203 m²
The ultra-modern building sits comfortably where Limassol’s cultural heart and 21st-century …
$2,19M
Office 170 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office 170 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 170 m²
Floor 3
business center a building being designed on a concept of a mixture of prime offices. Confer…
$2,04M
Office 232 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 232 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 232 m²
Three bedroom penthouse or for office area is situated in Linopetra with easy access to the …
$1,88M
Office 420 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 420 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 420 m²
Luxury ready office in Prime Location in Linopetra area, Limassol with easy access to the Hi…
$2,07M
Office 232 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 232 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 232 m²
Floor 2/3
A project meticulously designed for a professional environment with outstanding contemporary…
$1,74M
Office 80 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 80 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 80 m²
Office for sale on the ground floor of a commercial project for a professional environment w…
$631,527
Office 170 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office 170 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 170 m²
Floor 2
business center a building being designed on a concept of a mixture of prime offices. Confer…
$1,92M
Office 367 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 367 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 367 m²
An Office Tower centrally located, with quick access to the highway and a 1-minute drive fro…
$2,45M
Office 288 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 288 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 288 m²
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
$1,93M
Office 495 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 495 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 495 m²
The building is situated in Linopetra with easy access to the motorway and in the same time …
$2,22M
Office 170 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office 170 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 170 m²
Floor 1
business center a building being designed on a concept of a mixture of prime offices. Confer…
$1,81M
Office 727 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 727 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 727 m²
Number of floors 6
A new, commissioned modern office space located on the avenue that connects the highway and …
$7,36M
Office 170 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office 170 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 170 m²
Floor 4
business center a building being designed on a concept of a mixture of prime offices. Confer…
$2,26M
Office 683 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 683 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 683 m²
Brand-New Contemporary Business Center - CLASS A' Office Spaces  -> Beautiful City & Sea Vie…
$7,06M
Office in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Floor 4/3
Nestled in the vibrant heart of the Paniotis Area within Germasogia Municipality, Limassol, …
$5,03M
Office 287 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 287 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 287 m²
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
$1,60M
Office 226 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 226 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 226 m²
Floor 1/3
A project meticulously designed for a professional environment with outstanding contemporary…
$1,73M
Office 226 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 226 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 226 m²
Floor 3/3
A project meticulously designed for a professional environment with outstanding contemporary…
$1,77M
Office 203 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 203 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 203 m²
Office for sale on the ground floor of a commercial project for a professional environment w…
$1,62M
Office 356 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 356 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 356 m²
An Office Tower centrally located, with quick access to the highway and a 1-minute drive fro…
$2,74M
Office 295 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 295 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 3
A project meticulously designed for a professional environment with outstanding contemporary…
$1,78M
Office 287 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 287 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 287 m²
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
$1,76M
Office 391 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 391 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 391 m²
The building is situated in Linopetra with easy access to the motorway and in the same time …
$1,61M
