Pool Houses for sale in Demos Akama, Cyprus

Peyia
294
Koinoteta Kissonergas
87
19 properties total found
Villa 3 rooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia hekla - Famagusta …
$472,466
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
These two opulent maisonettes, each featuring three bedrooms on two levels, present a captiv…
$751,977
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 336 m²
In a captivating island setting, Celestial Sunset Villa is nestled just a quick 5-minute wal…
$2,40M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 266 m²
This villa is situated in a spectacular setting in one of Paphos' most attractive areas, tuc…
$1,42M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Nestled in a remarkable panoramic location, the villa boasts awe-inspiring sea vistas in one…
$1,74M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 490 m²
A sea-side two-storey villa with a swimming pool built on a large plot in Pegeia Municipalit…
$2,22M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
This magnificent six-bedroom home is situated on Paphos' west coast, which has one of Cyprus…
$4,36M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Allows the investment permanent residence the location of the Amber Homes in   the kisserg…
$518,533
Leave a request
House 15 bedrooms in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
House 15 bedrooms
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 815 m²
This charming complex of 5 villas is located in Peyia, one of the largest cities in Paphos. …
$3,81M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
This villa is located between the communities of Peyia and Kathikas, on the edge of the Akam…
$646,264
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Allows the investment permanent residence the location of the Amber Homes in   the kisserg…
$420,285
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 493 m²
This villa is situated in a spectacular setting in one of Paphos' most attractive areas, tuc…
$3,05M
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 6 rooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 349 m²
Six bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province, …
$2,13M
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia Thekla - Famagusta…
$472,466
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 384 m²
Celestial Sunset Villa rests in one of the island's most enchanting locales, a mere 5-minute…
$3,71M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Nestled within a picturesque natural environment, this project features a three-bedroom vill…
$512,216
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
This villa is located in one of the finest locations in Peyia, offering stunning views of th…
$501,318
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 443 m²
Beautiful Sea Front Villa with  7 bedrooms and 443 sq.m of covered area situated on a beauti…
$5,23M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 397 m²
A spacious 5-bedroom house has 397 sqm of covered area and is situated in the prestigious Se…
Price on request
Leave a request

