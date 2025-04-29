Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Demos Akama, Cyprus

Peyia
294
Koinoteta Kissonergas
87
466 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 331 m²
Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1246 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 bedroom villa for sale …
$988,688
4 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 295 m²
7 bedroom beachfront villa is located in the most prestigious area of Paphos- Coral Bay.  Th…
$3,12M
4 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
It is an exceptional villa development located in the prestigious High Sea Caves area in Pap…
$927,552
Close
Villa 3 rooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia hekla - Famagusta …
$472,466
3 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, luxury villa with private pool, garden and unobstructed stunning sea …
$499,445
3 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Impressive two bedroom villa located Peyia is a town in the Paphos District of Cyprus,is sit…
$469,044
3 bedroom house in Kissonerga, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Three bedroom townhouse with extension room located in Kissonerga. Located ideally between K…
$362,021
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 324 m²
Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1274 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 bedroom villa for sale …
$1,00M
3 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
With a super outlook and views to the mountains and the sea across Coral Bay and beyond to P…
$484,971
3 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
Discover this charming 3-bedroom villa in the picturesque area of Peyia, Pafos. Set on a 229…
$768,386
Close
5 bedroom house in Kissonerga, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 480 m²
Luxury smart villa by the sea.  The Project is an iconic residential projected, located near…
$2,93M
3 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
This is a three bedroom detached house and for sale in Peyia village, the property is locate…
$435,929
4 bedroom house in Kissonerga, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 356 m²
Luxury smart villa by the sea. The Project is an iconic residential projected, located near…
$2,91M
Close
4 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Introducing a stunning opportunity in Coral Bay, Peyia – a luxurious Detached Villa now avai…
$2,34M
4 bedroom house in Kissonerga, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
The project consists of 16 villas, 3 and 4 bedroom villas with 3 bathrooms, 3 minutes walkin…
$911,087
Close
4 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
Two houses for sale in the prestigious Seacaves area, offering beautiful sea and mountain vi…
$814,313
3 bedroom house in Kissonerga, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
An exclusive project comprising of 3 detached villas. Each villa consists of 3 bedrooms and…
$493,963
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 214 m²
Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1247-V2 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 bedroom villa for sa…
$762,024
3 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
New project is situated in Peyia, Pafos. Nestled in a prime location, these villas promise a…
$489,820
3 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Amazing 3 bedroom villa in a walking distance from the Coral Bay and the beach. On the enter…
$708,384
2 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Set in a quiet location, yet only 3 minutes drive to the sandy beaches of coral bay, these 2…
$474,204
Close
3 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
A Coastal Three Bedroom Villa is For Sale in Coral Bay Parking your car in your driveway you…
$576,156
4 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Beach front bungalow with unobstructed seaviews. Fully renovated in 2018, with steps only me…
$1,41M
3 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
A modern state of the art luxury development of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom villas in Peyia Cyprus. T…
$1,26M
3 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
These two opulent maisonettes, each featuring three bedrooms on two levels, present a captiv…
$751,977
4 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 355 m²
Floor 2
Located in the most prestigious part of Paphos, SEACAVES, in a beautiful natural setting ful…
$2,69M
Close
4 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Amazing 4 bedroom Detached Villa with a private swimming pool, panoramic sea and mountain vi…
$517,665
4 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 335 m²
A luxury 4-bedroom villa is located in a residential area of Peyia, offering stunning views …
$760,067
4 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 316 m²
Luxury villas for sale in Peyia Area in the City Of Paphos!! Residents of these exclusive ho…
$1,14M
4 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
4 bedroom Villa in Pegia on the beach. A lovely spacious detached four-bedroom detached hous…
$2,72M
