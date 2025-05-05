Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Akama
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Demos Akama, Cyprus

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
700m from St.George marine, beach and etc Huge plot -780m2 Covering area- 170m2 Verandas-40m…
$362,319
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Demos Akama, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go