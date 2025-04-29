Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Akama
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Demos Akama, Cyprus

Peyia
294
Koinoteta Kissonergas
87
15 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
This exquisite 3-bedroom luxury villa is situated in one of Paphos's most prestigious neighb…
$854,420
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 266 m²
This villa is situated in a spectacular setting in one of Paphos' most attractive areas, tuc…
$1,42M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Peyia, Cyprus We offer a villa with a pano…
$711,849
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 490 m²
A sea-side two-storey villa with a swimming pool built on a large plot in Pegeia Municipalit…
$2,22M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Kissonerga, Cyprus We offer …
$807,498
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
The luxury villas, situated on the western side of the resort, provide breathtaking and expa…
$2,40M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
This magnificent six-bedroom home is situated on Paphos' west coast, which has one of Cyprus…
$4,36M
Leave a request
House 15 bedrooms in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
House 15 bedrooms
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 815 m²
This charming complex of 5 villas is located in Peyia, one of the largest cities in Paphos. …
$3,81M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
The luxury villas, situated on the western side of the resort, provide breathtaking and expa…
$2,89M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury furnished villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view close to the beach, Pey…
$2,93M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
This 4-bedroom villa boasts a prime location in close proximity to the sandy beach. It comes…
$2,15M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 493 m²
This villa is situated in a spectacular setting in one of Paphos' most attractive areas, tuc…
$3,05M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view close to the beach, Peyia, Cyprus We offer quality …
$469,494
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 443 m²
Beautiful Sea Front Villa with  7 bedrooms and 443 sq.m of covered area situated on a beauti…
$5,23M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 397 m²
A spacious 5-bedroom house has 397 sqm of covered area and is situated in the prestigious Se…
Price on request
Leave a request

