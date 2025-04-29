Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Demos Akama, Cyprus

63 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 331 m²
Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1246 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 bedroom villa for sale …
$988,688
Villa 3 rooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia hekla - Famagusta …
$472,466
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 324 m²
Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1274 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 bedroom villa for sale …
$1,00M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 214 m²
Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1247-V2 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 bedroom villa for sa…
$762,024
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 236 m²
Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1272 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 bedroom villa for sale …
$892,626
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 301 m²
Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1267 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 bedroom villa for sale …
$880,753
Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 316 m²
Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1240 is a modern state of the art luxury 4 bedroom villa for sale …
$1,15M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
This attractive villa is situated in the fashionable area of Potima and boasts panoramic vie…
$889,133
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 333 m²
Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1278 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 bedroom villa in Peyia,…
$1,19M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Peyia, Cyprus We offer a villa with a pano…
$711,849
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 291 m²
Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1277 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 bedroom villa for sale …
$1,16M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 343 m²
Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1259 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 bedroom property for sa…
$988,688
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 301 m²
Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1257 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 bedroom villa for sale …
$1,15M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 324 m²
Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1270 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 bedroom villa for sale …
$1,00M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Kissonerga, Cyprus We offer …
$807,498
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 292 m²
Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1122 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 bedroom villa for sale …
$880,483
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
This exquisite 3-bedroom villa at Coral Vista elegantly merges modern design with timeless C…
$650,940
Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 316 m²
Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1248 is a modern state of the art luxury 4 bedroom villa for sale …
$1,07M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Located in Cap St George Area, at the edge of Akamas Peninsula and mere minutes away from Ko…
$1,32M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 333 m²
Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1254 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 bedroom villa for sale …
$1,02M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This stunning 3-bedroom detached villa offers the perfect blend of luxury and convenience, l…
$493,963
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 215 m²
Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1245-V1 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 bedroom villa for sa…
$762,024
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 291 m²
Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1273 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 bedroom villa for sale …
$988,385
Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Situated next to the Akamas Peninsula, the natural park protected by UNESCO this 4 bedroom p…
$1,65M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 337 m²
Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1279 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 bedroom villa for sale …
$1,19M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 196 m²
Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1241-V2 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 bedroom villa for sa…
$864,563
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 215 m²
Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1245-V2 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 bedroom villa for sa…
$762,024
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
This attractive villa is situated in the fashionable area of Potima and boasts panoramic vie…
$867,179
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 338 m²
Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1253 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 bedroom villa for sale …
$971,419
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
Riza Heights 1, Villa No. 3 is a modern 3 bedroom villa for sale located in Peyia, Cyprus. T…
$518,090
