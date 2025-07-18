Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Akama
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Apartments Pool for sale in Demos Akama, Cyprus

Peyia
43
Koinoteta Kissonergas
63
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 800 m²
This luxurious 3-bedroom residence at Cap St Georges offers breathtaking sea views, elegant …
$1,74M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 278 m²
Coral Bay Villas — Modern Four-Bedroom Villa by the Sea in Peyia, Paphos This spacious four…
$781,476
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Demos Akama

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Demos Akama, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go