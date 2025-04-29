Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Akama
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Demos Akama, Cyprus

Peyia
40
Koinoteta Kissonergas
48
88 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
A new project situated on the picturesque coastline of Kissonerga. Key Features Communal sw…
$438,374
3 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 366 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence with a direct access to beach, Kissonerga, Cyprus We offer a quality villa…
$2,21M
2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Kissonerga, Cyprus We offe…
$353,697
2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/4
The project consists of 35 bespoke villas of 7 different types and three blocks of luxurious…
$1,09M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
This exceptional residential development in the sought-after coastal area of Kissonerga, nea…
$330,033
Apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Area 900 m²
The first property is a building in Kissonerga consisting of 9 units. These are: A ground fl…
$1,63M
2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/3
The project consists of 35 bespoke villas of 7 different types and three blocks of luxurious…
$1,32M
2 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
A brand new two bedroom apartment is situated in the sought after area of Coral Bay, a popul…
$370,241
Apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Area 197 m²
Discover the luxury of living in the exclusive comfort of 19 unique villas. Located on a hil…
$720,181
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and gardens, Peyia, Cyprus We offer villas…
$782,490
2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
Discover the perfect harmony of style and convenience in our Oasis Garden apartments. Design…
$386,389
2 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Exclusive 2-Bedroom Corner Flat with Stunning Sea Views in Sea Caves, Paphos Discover luxur…
$290,889
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Peyia, Cyprus We offer villas wi…
$526,785
5 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Peyia, Cyprus We offer spacious v…
$683,767
2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
Welcome to this exquisite housing project located on the picturesque coastline of Kissonerga…
$461,032
4 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
New complex of luxury villas with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Sea Caves, Peyia…
$820,528
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 163 m²
Floor 4/4
The project consists of 35 bespoke villas of 7 different types and three blocks of luxurious…
$2,41M
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
The new residential complex consisting of 9 modern apartments is located in a secluded and q…
$497,106
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views, Peyia, Cyprus We offer …
$1,74M
2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/3
The project consists of 35 bespoke villas of 7 different types and three blocks of luxurious…
$1,26M
2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
Located in the highly sought-after area of Kissonerga, this delightful two-bedroom apartment…
$230,516
Apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
The Hotel Apt are situated in possibly the most unique and beautiful spot in the region of P…
$4,28M
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa with a swimming pool, a garden and a panoramic view in the prestigious area of Sea…
$1,02M
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury residence close to beaches, Peyia, Cyprus We offer villas with infinity pools and pa…
$767,275
2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/3
The project consists of 35 bespoke villas of 7 different types and three blocks of luxurious…
$1,37M
2 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a swimming pool near the sea, Coral Bay, Cyprus We offer furnished apartment…
$354,737
3 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Modern project in Kissonerga, Paphos. The project consists of 2 residential blocks. Key Feat…
$407,734
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas in the center of Peyia, Cyprus We offer cozy villas with landscaped garde…
$737,499
4 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished villa at 300 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Peyia, Paphos, Cyprus…
$2,58M
3 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
This exceptional residential development in the sought-after coastal area of Kissonerga, nea…
$421,077
Property types in Demos Akama

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Demos Akama, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
