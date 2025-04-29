Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Demos Akama, Cyprus

5 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and gardens, Peyia, Cyprus We offer villas…
$782,490
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views, Peyia, Cyprus We offer …
$1,74M
4 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence at 600 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with a panoram…
$1,25M
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 319 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views, Paphos, Cyprus We…
$2,29M
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious villa with a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, Peyia, Cyprus We offer a v…
$4,35M
