Seaview Apartments for Sale in Demos Akama, Cyprus

23 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 366 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence with a direct access to beach, Kissonerga, Cyprus We offer a quality villa…
$2,21M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Kissonerga, Cyprus We offe…
$353,697
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and gardens, Peyia, Cyprus We offer villas…
$782,490
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Peyia, Cyprus We offer villas wi…
$526,785
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Peyia, Cyprus We offer spacious v…
$683,767
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views, Peyia, Cyprus We offer …
$1,74M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa with a swimming pool, a garden and a panoramic view in the prestigious area of Sea…
$1,02M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury residence close to beaches, Peyia, Cyprus We offer villas with infinity pools and pa…
$767,275
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a swimming pool near the sea, Coral Bay, Cyprus We offer furnished apartment…
$354,737
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished villa at 300 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Peyia, Paphos, Cyprus…
$2,58M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with gardens in a prestigious area, Peyia, Cyprus We offer spacious v…
$478,531
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, Peyia, Cyprus We offer moder…
$521,660
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence at 600 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with a panoram…
$1,25M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront complex of luxury villas with a swimming pool, Coral Bay, Cyprus We offer modern…
$982,028
Leave a request
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 319 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views, Paphos, Cyprus We…
$2,29M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive beachfront complex of villas close to Akamas Nature Reserve and sandy beaches, Pey…
$597,123
Leave a request
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa with a direct access to the sandy beach, Kissonerga, Cyprus We offer a villa, …
$6,11M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront complex of villas, Peyia, Cyprus We offer villas with spacious gardens and a pan…
$869,434
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury beachfront villas with swimming pools and roof-top gardens, Kissonerga, Cyprus We of…
$1,84M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Payia, Paphos, Cyprus We offer vi…
$3,80M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
New hilltop residence with a panoramic view in a quiet and picturesque area, Peyia, Cyprus …
$2,34M
Leave a request
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious villa with a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, Peyia, Cyprus We offer a v…
$4,35M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence at 200 meters from the beach and 100 meters from the golf course, Kissonerga, …
$1,04M
Leave a request

