Pool Cottages for sale in Cyprus

Cyprus
167
Greater Nicosia
27
Limassol
26
koinoteta mandrion
19
Strovolos
13
Limassol
9
Larnaca
8
Nicosia
8
43 properties total found
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pissouri, Cyprus
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pissouri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€600,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in koinoteta talas, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
koinoteta talas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 157 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€470,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Geri, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 198 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Vergina - Larnaca district…
€295,000
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with garden, with gazebo in Orounta, Cyprus
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with garden, with gazebo
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
Three bedroom resale detached house for sale in Pernera - Famagusta province. The house cons…
€290,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Cyprus, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provinc…
€325,000
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with garden, with water system in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with garden, with water system
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 157 m²
Used three bedroom independent house for sale in the province of Pernera - Famagusta. The ho…
€450,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Cyprus, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 163 m²
For sale under construction bungalow a detached house of three bedrooms in Dekelia - Larnaca…
€395,000
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with garden, with water system in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with garden, with water system
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Three bedroom detached house for sale in Aia Thekla - Famagusta province, with sea view. The…
€350,000
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
€800,000
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
€950,000
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 275 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
€650,000
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 198 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
€680,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Cyprus, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 171 m²
Three bedroom under construction detached house for sale in Ipsonas - Limassol Province, wit…
€370,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Three bedroom under construction detached house for sale in Ipsonas - Limassol Province, wit…
€360,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with water system in Orounta, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with water system
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 94 …
€223,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
For sale three bedroom resale detached house in Protaras - Famagusta province. The house con…
€600,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 224 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province…
€710,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 210 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province…
€680,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Cyprus, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 160 sq.m. covered…
€429,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Cyprus, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 151 sq.m. covered…
€385,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Cyprus, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 151 sq.m. covered…
€415,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Cyprus, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 151 sq.m. covered…
€385,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Cyprus, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 144 sq.m. covered…
€396,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Cyprus, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 151 sq.m. covered…
€390,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Cyprus, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 144 sq.m. covered…
€429,000
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom house in Platres - Limassol province, with 250 sq.m. covere…
€950,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Oroklini - Larnaca distric…
€235,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Orounta, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 147 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Oroklini - Larnaca distric…
€225,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Orounta, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Oroklini - Larnaca distric…
€245,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
For sale a semi-detached three bedroom under construction house in Deftera - Nicosia distric…
€229,000

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
