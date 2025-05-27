Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments Terraced for sale in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

9 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury apartments in the best residential complex with a port, a shopping area and a sports …
$1,77M
4 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, in the center of Ayi…
$779,642
5 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools on the first sea line, Ayia Thekla, Cyprus We off…
$2,05M
5 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villas with a panoramic view on the first sea line, Ayia Napa, Cyprus We offer moder…
$3,53M
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 3
New villas on the beachfront in a residential complex with a port, a shopping area and a spo…
$5,07M
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Ayia Napa, Cypru…
$468,128
5 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence on the first sea line, Ayia Thekla, Cyprus We offer modern and spacious villa…
$2,00M
1 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 2
Serviced apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a garden, in the center of Ayia …
$282,957
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Ayia Napa, Cyprus We offer vill…
$563,660
