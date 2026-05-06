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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Anogyra, Cyprus

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Apartment in Anogyra, Cyprus
Apartment
Anogyra, Cyprus
For sale: This spacious field covers a total area of 3,531 square meters and is located in t…
$318,414
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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